One injured in crash Monday morning near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital early Monday after a two-vehicle crash shut down a busy thoroughfare for more than an hour on the east edge of downtown Topeka.

The crash was reported at 6;14 a.m. in the 1200 block of S.E. Adams. The location was immediately north of a ramp leading to and from Interstate 70 at S.E. Adams.

Police at the scene said the collision occurred when a black, four-door Chevrolet Malibu that was southbound on S.E. Adams attempted to turn left onto the on-ramp leading to westbound I-70.

Police said the Malibu’s driver didn’t yield to a white, Ford F-150 pickup truck that was northbound on S.E. Adams.

The vehicles collided and both sustained substantial front-end damage.

Following the collision, both vehicles came to rest facing east in the northbound lane of S.E. Adams.

Police said the driver of the Ford pickup truck was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on that person’s extent of injuries.

The driver of the Malibu, meanwhile, was reported uninjured.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, police said.

Wreckers towed each of the vehicles from the scene.

Traffic between I-70 and S.E 10th Avenue was blocked for about an hour as crews responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.