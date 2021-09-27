Monday forecast: Hot to begin the week, unsettled to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week will be a tale of two weather patterns: Hot through tomorrow with increasing chances for showers/storms for the 2nd half of the work week.

The highest chance for rain this week is leaning toward Thursday between all the computer models, however with that said there are some models that indicate several rounds of rain and storms Friday and even into the weekend. Kept the official 8 day dry this weekend due to consistency from what was forecasted this past weekend but do not be surprised if we have to put in rain chances both days for this upcoming weekend.

If you’re wondering about the heat from yesterday: Topeka was was 1° shy of a record high with 95° (record is 96° from 1990). It got up to 99 degrees in Concordia which breaks the previous record of 96. Lawrence and Manhattan broke their records with readings of 95 and 98 respectively. Emporia tied their record with 94 degrees.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds SW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. Today’s record in Topeka is 95° from 1911.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S/SE 5-15 mph.

Rain chances increase by Wednesday with highs more in the low 80s and 70s by Thursday and Friday as rain chances will increase. There does remain uncertainty in the models not only with rain chances especially Friday through the weekend but also with respect to humidity. Humidity will be increasing by mid-week however one model keeps it humid through the weekend while another long range model brings in drier air by Saturday. This difference is likely what’s leading to rain or no rain this weekend.

Taking Action:

Heat will be the big weather story through tomorrow. Stay hydrated especially if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time. Don’t forget the sunscreen.

Rain chances exist Wednesday through Friday with Thursday the highest chance for rain. There does remain uncertainty about this weekend. Even though the 8 day shows dry conditions there are indications of rain both days so keep checking back daily for updates.



