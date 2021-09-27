Advertisement

Kansas Undersheriff arrested for domestic battery

Edwards Co. Undersheriff Robert Blackwell, 39, of Kinsley, was arrested Monday morning after officials say he was involved in a physical altercation.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EDWARDS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Undersheriff for a south-central Kansas county is facing charges related to a domestic violence incident.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Robert “Bobby” Blackwell, 39, of Kinsley, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The KBI says Blackwell’s arrest stems from a 911 called received on Sunday, Sept. 26, when the deputies from the Edwards County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence in Kinsley.

The call was made at 7:40 p.m., and officials say Blackwell was involved in a physical altercation.

Officials say around 8:15 p.m. the KBI was asked to take over the investigation.

Blackwell was taken to the Ford Co. Detention Center.

No other information was released.

