Kansas flags ordered to half-staff to mark new COVID death milestone

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday, Sept. 27, to remember Kansans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Right now, there have been 6,024 Kansans who have died due to COVID-19, and Governor Kelly wanted to honor those who are gone.

This is the 6th time since the pandemic Governor Kelly has made this order.

Governor Kelly said “It is with great sadness that, for the 6th time since the pandemic began, I am ordering flags to half-staff to honor the lives and memories of another 1,000 Kansans who have died from COVID-19.”

Governor Kelly went on to talk about getting vaccinated for COVID.

“We have the tools to stop the virus in its tracks and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones and neighbors. I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated, wear masks, and follow best health practices.”

The flags are to remain at half-staff until sundown Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.