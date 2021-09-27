Advertisement

Hoyt woman arrested on drug charges Saturday morning after traffic stop

Shantel Rene Simmons, 35, of Hoyt, was arrested for drug charges following traffic stop.
Shantel Rene Simmons, 35, of Hoyt, was arrested for drug charges following traffic stop.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A Hoyt woman was arrested following a traffic stop Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, a Jackson County Sheriff deputy conducted the stop shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning on a 1999 Honda CRV. 

The driver, Shantel Rene Simmons, 35, of Hoyt, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container and driving while suspended.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka police investigate death following call to Gage Park
Riley County Police investigate the murder of Shanell Bobian, 27, of Manhattan, on Saturday,...
Manhattan man arrested in Topeka following alleged murder of female family member
Top: Ronald Clauson (left), Jeff Davis (center), Ashley Rhyne (right). Bottom: Kimberly Wagner...
5 arrested following discovery of child during Brown Co. drug search warrant
One man was found dead at the scene of a house fire on NE Spruce Lane, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
House fire on NE Spruce being investigated as homicide
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the stadium in ambulance after ‘feeling ill’

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
Ashley Dawn Kuykendall, 37, of Topeka, was arrested for drug distribution in Jackson Co. on...
Topeka woman arrested on drug distribution charge in Jackson Co.
April Diane Knight, 38, of Denison, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for...
Denison woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in Holton
Sunday Evening Forecast