Hoyt woman arrested on drug charges Saturday morning after traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A Hoyt woman was arrested following a traffic stop Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, a Jackson County Sheriff deputy conducted the stop shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning on a 1999 Honda CRV.

The driver, Shantel Rene Simmons, 35, of Hoyt, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container and driving while suspended.

