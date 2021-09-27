Advertisement

Friends and Family of Manhattan murder victim say her death could have been prevented

Friends and family at Shanell Bobian's house talking to police
Friends and family at Shanell Bobian's house talking to police(Reina Flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The ex-husband of a woman killed in manhattan is now formally charged with her death.

Kamahl Bobian faces counts of first-degree murder and violating a protection from abuse order.

Shanell Bobian was found dead Saturday night

Shanell Bobian’s friends feel police should have taken her claims of abuse and harassment more seriously, they say if they did, maybe her death could have been prevented.

They say the couple was together for three years and had three children, but their relationship made a turn for the worst

“My soul dropped to the ground, there’s no way, I just had left, there’s no way”,” said friend, Danielle Stein. Stein was with Shanell just hours before she was killed.

“She was just 27 years old, she had a whole life ahead of her, she had beautiful children, who are now orphans,” said Shanell’s friend, Emily Gray.

Shanell Bobian separated from her husband, Kamahl Bobian, then her friends say he then began to harass her, which pushed her to take precautions.

“Changing daycare, changing her routine even, were precautions she was taking to move forward and getting back to herself and moving on,” said Stein.

When that wasn’t enough, and he continued to follow her and try to contact her, they say she took it a step further.

“She got a protection from abuse order, when he continued to contact her, text her, call her, harass her and follow her, she reported it. Not every single time because how do you report every single text message but she reported it enough times to where it should’ve been taken more seriously,” said Gray.

Her friends say they feel police let Shanell down, and believe her death could have been prevented

“She was persistent with the PFA, anytime he had contact with her, she filed it and all that was said was we will put out a warrant for him and if we see him, we will get him, they weren’t looking for him because he was watching her house and in that small amount of time, he did what he did,” said Autumn Spriggs.

Riley County Police are asking for anyone with information about Kamahl’s whereabouts Friday night and Saturday morning to contact them.

Shanell’s friends and family have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, you can find that here.

There is also a petition to raise awareness against domestic violence, to sign, click here.

