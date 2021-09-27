Fire destroys two cooler-trailers Sunday near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two cooler-trailers were destroyed in a structure fire Sunday evening about three miles northeast of Emporia.

According to KVOE Radio, the blaze occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of 210 Road. The location was southeast of 210 Road and Burlingame Road.

KVOE reports that it took crews from two area fire departments spent more than two hours to put out the blaze.

Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage of the Emporia Fire Department told KVOE that two cooler trailers in the 1300 block of Road 210 were fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene. Both of the cooler-trailers were destroyed.

The fire was brought under control quickly but continued to smolder until 4 Rivers Electric Cooperative cut the energy to the buildings.

Responding to the scene were crews from the Emporia, Lyon County and Reading fire departments.

No injuries were reported, and the cause wasn’t immediately available.

