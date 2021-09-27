Family stranded in Topeka still recovering from injuries, thanks community for support

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flores family said the community has stepped up to help them, but they say they still have a long road to recovery.

A wreck on I-35 in Coffey County left the Flores sisters stranded in Topeka while their three kids were all in separate hospitals.

With no money, clothes, or car the sisters asked an unfamiliar town for help.

Not even a week later, the family says they’ve been given help by several community members and a local church.

“We thank everybody for their help, the churches and all of the people from the church and everybody that helped us, we’ve been having people donate food, clothes, and with the hotel the pastor has been helping us too,” said Sonia Flores.

Sonia says the Flores family still has a long road to recovery.

Sonia’s son is still being treated at Stormont Vail.

“They called me this morning and said that he had liquid on his lungs so they were going to try to do that and put a tube in him and try to take it out.”

Christine’s daughter, Bertha, is now out of the hospital and staying with Sonia in Topeka while Christine is with her son in Kansas City where he is being treated for serious head injuries.

“She’s heartbroken, one of the pastors and members from church helped her go all the way to Kansas City where he needs her.”

Now they are asking the community to pray for Joel and for their family to all be back together soon.

They said that today in the morning he had a seizure, so I hope god will heal him up so we can have him with us here.”

If you would like help out the Flores family, you can contact the Fellowship Bible Church (785)-478-0002

