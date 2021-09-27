Advertisement

Denison woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in Holton

April Diane Knight, 38, of Denison, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for drug charges following a traffic stop.
April Diane Knight, 38, of Denison, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for drug charges following a traffic stop.(wibw)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Denison woman was arrested Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in Holton

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus after 4 p.m. Saturday near 4th and Lincoln in the City of Holton. 

During the course of the investigation into the traffic stop illegal contraband was seized from the vehicle.

The driver, April Diane Knight, 38, of Denison, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

