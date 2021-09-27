Construction on 37th and Burlingame Kwik Shop to be done by January

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction crews are making progress on Topeka’s newest convenience store.

13 NEWS stopped by the soon-to-be Kwik Shop at 37th and Burlingame Monday morning. 13 NEWS was told construction should be wrapped up by the end of the year.

A member of the construction crew told 13 NEWS that the location just south of the shop is actually the car wash that will be run by the Kwik Shop. Not only that, but the shop will also house a Cinnabon and Taco John’s.

