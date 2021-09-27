Advertisement

Construction on 37th and Burlingame Kwik Shop to be done by January

Construction crews tell 13 NEWS work on the 37th and Burlingame Kwik Shop should be done by the...
Construction crews tell 13 NEWS work on the 37th and Burlingame Kwik Shop should be done by the end of the year(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction crews are making progress on Topeka’s newest convenience store.

13 NEWS stopped by the soon-to-be Kwik Shop at 37th and Burlingame Monday morning. 13 NEWS was told construction should be wrapped up by the end of the year.

A member of the construction crew told 13 NEWS that the location just south of the shop is actually the car wash that will be run by the Kwik Shop. Not only that, but the shop will also house a Cinnabon and Taco John’s.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was found dead at the scene of a house fire on NE Spruce Lane, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
House fire on NE Spruce being investigated as homicide
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the stadium in ambulance after ‘feeling ill’
924 NW Jackson St in NOTO
Fire damages apartment house in NOTO
Top: Ronald Clauson (left), Jeff Davis (center), Ashley Rhyne (right). Bottom: Kimberly Wagner...
5 arrested following discovery of child during Brown Co. drug search warrant
FILE
Topeka police investigate death following call to Gage Park

Latest News

Stolen fire standpipe hardware
Stolen fire standpipe hardware
Shooting north of Randolph Monday afternoon.
Shooting North of Randolph
Fatal Motorcycle accident in the 2000 block of SW Fairlawn.
Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Fairlawn
Two Topeka students won Amazon Fire 7 from a program called Footsteps2Brilliance, in a...
Topeka students awarded for summer reading
Friends and family at Shanell Bobian's house talking to police
Friends and Family of Manhattan murder victim say her death could have been prevented