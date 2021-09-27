Chiefs sign former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have added a former All-Pro player to their elite offense. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that the Chiefs have signed receiver Josh Gordon.

Gordon hasn’t played in the NFL since 2019 after being suspended indefinitely due to violating the leagues substance abuse policy. The former All-Pro wide receiver was reinstated in September after submitting a reinstatement letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in July.

Time to get to work. 🎯 @Chiefs 🙏🏾 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) September 27, 2021

This wasn’t Gordon’s first suspension. He has been suspended on six different occasions since the 2013 season and this previous suspension was his fifth for some form of substance abuse, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Gordon was an All-Pro player with the Cleveland Browns in 2013. During that season, he logged 1,646 receiving yards (15th most in a single season in NFL History) and 9 touchdown catches. He’s caught 247 passes for 4,252 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in his 8 years in he league. This will be Gordon’s fourth NFL team.

