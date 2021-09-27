Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid released from hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been released from the hospital and “in good spirits.”

The news came in a noon media conference, and the team said Reid is expected to return to work on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Reid left Arrowhead stadium in an ambulance following the Chiefs’ loss to the Chargers after he was said to be feeling ill.

Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid has been released from the hospital and is expected to return to the team’s training facility facility this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.