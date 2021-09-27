Advertisement

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid released from hospital

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been released from the hospital and “in good spirits.”

The news came in a noon media conference, and the team said Reid is expected to return to work on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Reid left Arrowhead stadium in an ambulance following the Chiefs’ loss to the Chargers after he was said to be feeling ill.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was found dead at the scene of a house fire on NE Spruce Lane, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
House fire on NE Spruce being investigated as homicide
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the stadium in ambulance after ‘feeling ill’
924 NW Jackson St in NOTO
Fire damages apartment house in NOTO
Top: Ronald Clauson (left), Jeff Davis (center), Ashley Rhyne (right). Bottom: Kimberly Wagner...
5 arrested following discovery of child during Brown Co. drug search warrant
FILE
Topeka police investigate death following call to Gage Park

Latest News

Edwards Co. Undersheriff Robert Blackwell, 39, of Kinsley, was arrested Monday morning after...
Kansas Undersheriff arrested for domestic battery
The Shawnee Co. Juvenile Detention Center on the campus of the Shawnee Co. Department of...
Shawnee Co. Juvenile Detention extends partnership for trauma-focused classes
Robinson Middle School eighth-grader Berta Zunun-Gomez is grateful for activities coordinator...
Salute Our Heroes: Robinson Middle School activities coordinator comes to aid of choking student
Salute Our Heroes: Robinson Middle School student grateful for actitivy director's help