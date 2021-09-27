Advertisement

A b-a-a-a-d day: Goats on the lam in Atlanta

By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WSB) – A herd of goats took their appetites on the road in Atlanta.

On a sunny fall day, a video shows the goats walking around, enjoying the nice weather and snacking on shrubbery in the Buckhead neighborhood.

People in the area called police after spotting about a dozen goats trotting around a busy intersection.

One driver reported seeing the goats in the middle of a road.

Police say they were brought in to eat weeds at a nearby grocery store but somehow got loose.

Animal control was called in to help the owner of the goats corral them.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

