Washburn outscores Missouri Western 47-41, Schurig throws 5 touchdown passes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In an offensive shootout, Washburn outscored Missouri Western to win 47-41. The team put up 584 total yards and never turned over the ball.

The Ichabods wasted no time putting points on the board. Washburn quarterback Mitch Schurig led the team on its first drive down the field and capped it off with a 30-yard passing touchdown to James Letcher.

The Griffons responded on their ensuing drive, tying it up at 7-7. The ‘Bods went right back to work, moving down the field and ending with another touchdown pass from Schurig to Connor Searcy. Washburn’s lead was short lived. The Griffons scored 13 unanswered points to take a 20-14 lead.

Five plays later, it was a tie ball game once again after Schurig found Peter Afful for a 30-yard touchdown. The missed PAT made it a 20-20 game. That was the score at the half.

Both teams traded scores for the opening phase of the of the second half. Washburn finally got some stops on defense and the offense capitalized. Zach Willis ran in a 13 yard touchdown run to tie it at 34-34. Then Washburn took the lead 41-34 on a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jace Williams.

Both teams traded scores again to make the final score 47-41.

Mitch Schurig had a sensational outting. He completed 24/30 passes for 388 yards and five passing touchdowns.

Up next, Washburn (3-1) heads down the turnpike to play Emporia State Oct. 2nd. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m.

