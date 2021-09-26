Walkers lace up their shoes for Walk to End Alzheimer’s event on Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens gathered on the west side of Lake Shawnee on Saturday for a good cause.

Walkers laced up their shoes for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, a benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association.

13′S Chris Fisher served as the master of ceremonies, as he has been for the past 16 years.

Six-million people across the country are currently suffering from Alzheimer’s or other dementia-related illnesses, 55,000 of those are right here in Kansas.

Before Saturday’s walk, the walk had raised about half of its $70,000 goal.

If you’d like to chip in you can make a donation by texting “2endalz” to 51555, or go to ALZ.org.

