Two-car accident ends in rollover on 29th and Fairlawn

A red sedan rolled over after being pushed by a minivan on 29th and Fairlawn in Topeka on...
A red sedan rolled over after being pushed by a minivan on 29th and Fairlawn in Topeka on Sunday, September 26, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A two-car accident stopped traffic on part of Fairlawn Road for a short time Sunday afternoon.

Topeka Police were called to the intersection of 29th and Fairlawn around 1:30 PM Sunday on reports of a non-injury accident.

Officers said a red sedan was heading eastbound when a white minivan made a wide right turn onto 29th street and hit the sedan.

The sedan was then pushed into the median on 29th which caused it to flip over. \

No one was injured

