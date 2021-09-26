Two-car accident ends in rollover on 29th and Fairlawn
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A two-car accident stopped traffic on part of Fairlawn Road for a short time Sunday afternoon.
Topeka Police were called to the intersection of 29th and Fairlawn around 1:30 PM Sunday on reports of a non-injury accident.
Officers said a red sedan was heading eastbound when a white minivan made a wide right turn onto 29th street and hit the sedan.
The sedan was then pushed into the median on 29th which caused it to flip over. \
No one was injured
