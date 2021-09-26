Two-car accident ends in rollover on 29th and Fairlawn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A two-car accident stopped traffic on part of Fairlawn Road for a short time Sunday afternoon.

Topeka Police were called to the intersection of 29th and Fairlawn around 1:30 PM Sunday on reports of a non-injury accident.

Officers said a red sedan was heading eastbound when a white minivan made a wide right turn onto 29th street and hit the sedan.

The sedan was then pushed into the median on 29th which caused it to flip over. \

No one was injured

