Top-ranked Washburn volleyball beats Central Missouri 3-1

Washburn libero Faith Rottinghaus tied the Ichabods single-game digs record with 51 in a 3-1...
Washburn libero Faith Rottinghaus tied the Ichabods single-game digs record with 51 in a 3-1 win over Central Missouri on Saturday, September 25, 2021.(Washburn Athletics)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WIBW) - After climbing to the top of the Division-II volleyball ranks, No. 1 Washburn fended off No. 7 Central Missouri in four sets, winning 3-1.

The Ichabods won by the set scores of 25-14, 19-2, 25-19 and 25-23.

Genna Berg was once again one of the statistical leaders for the ‘Bods. She ended with 18 kills and 5 blocks. Not far behind were Allison Maxwell and Kelsey Gordon both with 13 kills.

Libero Faith Rottinghaus tied the program’s single-match dig record with 51 digs. That record was set by Erica Cowhick in 2006.

The Ichabods begin a five-match homestand on Friday, Oct. 1, hosting Newman. First serve in Lee Arena is set for 6 p.m.

