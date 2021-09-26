Top-ranked Washburn volleyball beats Central Missouri 3-1
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WIBW) - After climbing to the top of the Division-II volleyball ranks, No. 1 Washburn fended off No. 7 Central Missouri in four sets, winning 3-1.
The Ichabods won by the set scores of 25-14, 19-2, 25-19 and 25-23.
Genna Berg was once again one of the statistical leaders for the ‘Bods. She ended with 18 kills and 5 blocks. Not far behind were Allison Maxwell and Kelsey Gordon both with 13 kills.
Libero Faith Rottinghaus tied the program’s single-match dig record with 51 digs. That record was set by Erica Cowhick in 2006.
The Ichabods begin a five-match homestand on Friday, Oct. 1, hosting Newman. First serve in Lee Arena is set for 6 p.m.
