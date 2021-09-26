Top-ranked Washburn volleyball beats Central Missouri 3-1

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WIBW) - After climbing to the top of the Division-II volleyball ranks, No. 1 Washburn fended off No. 7 Central Missouri in four sets, winning 3-1.

The Ichabods won by the set scores of 25-14, 19-2, 25-19 and 25-23.

Genna Berg was once again one of the statistical leaders for the ‘Bods. She ended with 18 kills and 5 blocks. Not far behind were Allison Maxwell and Kelsey Gordon both with 13 kills.

Libero Faith Rottinghaus tied the program’s single-match dig record with 51 digs. That record was set by Erica Cowhick in 2006.

FINAL | No. 1 Washburn defeats No. 7 Central Missouri, 3-1! Three Ichabods finished in double-digit kills, led by Genna Berg's 18. Faith Rottinghaus had a career-high 51 digs. #GoBods pic.twitter.com/jzfhrA7RAh — Washburn Volleyball (@IchabodVB) September 26, 2021

The Ichabods begin a five-match homestand on Friday, Oct. 1, hosting Newman. First serve in Lee Arena is set for 6 p.m.

