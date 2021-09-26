Three people were arrested after search warrants related to stolen property, burglary, and weapon violation cases in Dickinson Co.

DICKINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are behind bars after officials executed search warrants related to stolen property, burglary, drug and weapon violation cases.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday morning, September 24, the Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Salina Police Department executed search warrants related to stolen property, burglary, drug and weapons violations at a residence and property located at 2510 Oat Road, Chapman, Kansas.

Authorities say Scott Lambert L. Leister, 46, of Chapman was taken into custody at the location for an outstanding probation violation warrant issued by the Geary County District Court.

Officials say property related to burglary and theft cases in Dickinson and Saline Counties, drugs, and a firearm were recovered.

Dickinson Sheriff’s Office says during the initial execution of the warrants, it led the sheriff’s Office to a second location, 862 1000 Avenue, Hope, Kansas where additional search warrants were executed.

Jeremiah L. Snyder, 44, and Sarah B. James, 32, of Hope were both taken into custody after the search warrants were executed.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the following charges against Leister: felony theft greater than 1,500.00, less than $25,000.00 (3 counts), burglary (2 counts), felony criminal damage to property greater than $1,500.00 (1 count), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the following charges against Snyder: felony theft – greater than $100,000, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal use of weapons, and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the following charges against James: felony theft – greater than $100,000, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

