Sunday night forecast: Winds relax with temperatures in the 60s overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Conditions today have been windy and hot with low relative humidity between 20%-25% RH values.

The good news is that winds will calm down tonight to 5 to 10 mph from the south and should also be around 10 mph Monday afternoon. The slower winds will lower the fire danger Monday as well, although conditions will remain hot with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds S 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

The summer-like weather stays around through Tuesday with some humidity returning Tuesday afternoon as a cutoff area of low pressure moves into the region form the southwest. We are not expecting any rain from this, but an isolated rain shower or two is possible throughout the day on Wednesday. Likely just a few sprinkles and nothing measurable or interrupting.

Temperatures Wednesday cool down to the low 80s as we are expecting some cloud cover and isolated rain showers through the day. Similar to Tuesday, rainfall amounts should stay below a 0.10″ for the few that see rain.

Rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a cold front nears Northeast Kansas and may produce some heavier rainfall amounts. Scattered showers and storms are possible along this front and may linger into Thursday afternoon.

October begins on Friday with temperatures in the upper 70s and near 60 overnight. There is a system that will be moving just to our south on Saturday and could produce some rain in the area, but model data is trending towards staying dry with rainfall staying to our south. We should begin clearing things up on Sunday and Monday of the first week of October.

Taking Action:

Monday will be similar to today with lighter south winds but hot afternoon temperatures. The air will be a bit more humid, but still dry so be sure to drink water to stay hydrated. Our best rain chances look to be on Wednesday night and Thursday, however we are not expecting widespread rain even though some showers may be heavy. It is not expected to rain all day and everyday from Wednesday through Saturday with mainly isolated rain showers expected.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.