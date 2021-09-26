Sunday forecast: elevated fire danger with hot and windy conditions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures this afternoon will reach 90 degrees or more across Northeast Kansas. Winds will also be strong from the south between 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The humidity is still low with relative humidity expected to stay below 30% and therefore there is an elevated fire danger today, although trees and grass are still pretty green.

Because of the dry air, we will cool down quite a bit tonight with temperatures getting down to the mid 60s. Winds also relax some overnight becoming south around 10 mph with skies staying clear.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S 10-20 mph, gusts of 30 mph. Although fuel may be green this time of year for fires, there is an elevated fire danger this afternoon from the hot, sunny, windy and dry conditions.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds S 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

The summer-like weather stays around through Tuesday. We will likely start to feel a little humid on Tuesday afternoon as a cutoff area of low pressure moves into the region form the southwest. We are not expecting any rain from this, but an isolated rain shower or two is possible. Rainfall this round would be light if any. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s with south winds at 5 to 10 mph and a few clouds during the day.

The small amount moisture will still be in the area on Wednesday and could still produce an isolated rain shower or storm during Wednesday afternoon. A cold front is forecast to be nearby on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning and will likely produce scattered rain showers between that time. The added rain chances and cloud cover will help keep our temperatures in the low 80s on Wednesday with Wednesday night expected to be in the low 60s.

Rain chances taper off for Friday where skies will stay mostly to partly cloudy with highs only reaching the upper 70s. Rain returns on Saturday as another area of low pressure moves in from the southwest. This round is less confident and will need to continue to be monitored and updated.

8-Day Forecast

Taking Action:

If you have plans to be outside for an extended period of time Sunday through Tuesday, make sure you’re prepared and hydrate now and of course hydrate on those days too. Sunscreen will also be important since the air will be thinner with less moisture. Rain chances look to being on Wednesday night and Thursday, however we are not expecting widespread rain even though some showers may be heavy. It is not expected to rain all day and everyday from Wednesday through Saturday.

