Oktoberfest bringing in more to Blind Tiger

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can stop in now for Blind Tiger Brewery’s Oktoberfest.

The restaurant is decked out in themed decoration with the servers dress up as well in the German traditional Dirndls.

They’re also offering five German-style beers on tap -- all of them are brewed in Topeka. You’ll also find German food on the menu.

Blind Tiger said it’s a great time to celebrate the German heritage with other things happening in the capital city.

“After everything that’s happened in the last year I think people are wanting to celebrate more and this gives them a reason to celebrate, and we hope they come to celebrate with us at Blind Tiger,” said General Manager Susan Cochran. “I believe no one else is really doing the Oktoberfest beer that’s actually brewed here and I believe we have the great, made from scratch german food that they’re going to want and going to enjoy.”

Oktoberfest runs until Sunday, October 3.

For more information about Blind Tiger’s Oktoberfest: German tradition to commence in Topeka on Friday with Oktoberfest at Blind Tiger

