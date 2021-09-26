Mahomes throws costly interception in 30-24 home loss to Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns to bring the Kansas City Chiefs back into the game, but a late game interception by Mahomes allowed the Chargers to throw a game winning touchdown. The Chiefs lost 30-24 at home to Los Angeles.

The Chiefs were caught by the turnover bug in the first half. The first three Kansas City drives in this game ended in turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Chargers were making KC pay for their mistakes. Justin Herbert threw two first half touchdowns to take a 14-3 lead into the halftime.

In the second half, the Chiefs offense finally came alive. The first Kansas City possession out of the break was a 12 play, 75-yard drive that ended in a Mahomes touchdown pass to Jody Fortson. That marked Fortson’s first career touchdown catch.

The Chiefs picked up their first lead of the game on their following drive on another long drive. 10 plays and 70-yards later, Mahomes found Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown to lead 17-10.

Both teams traded scores and the game was tied 24-24 with about 2 minutes left.

The Chiefs had the ball and Patrick Mahomes lofted up a pass that was intercepted. The Chargers marched down the field and Justin Herbert threw his fourth touchdown pass to give the Chargers a lead they wouldn’t give up.

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) will hit the road next to play the Philadelphia Eagles Oct. 3, 2021. That game is scheduled to be played at noon.

