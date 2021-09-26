K-State drops conference opener 31-20 against Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (WIBW) - Kansas State lost their Big 12 conference opening game 31-20 against Oklahoma State. This also marks the first loss for the 25th-ranked ‘Cats.

Coming out of the gates, the Wildcats appeared to be in store for a solid performance. Their opening drive was a 32-yard field goal by Taiten Winkel. After a Cowboys touchdown, Malik Knowles returned the ensuing kick 99-yards for a touchdown. KSU led 10-7.

The remainder of the first half was a dominating performance by Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys scored 24 unanswered points. A K-State field goal before the half did little to stop the bleeding. The ‘Cats trailed 31-13 at the half.

K-State finally got back in the scoreboard. Jaren Lewis threw his first collegiate touchdown. It was a short dump off to Deuce Vaugh that was taken 55-yards for a touchdown.

JAREN GOT FREE AND DEUCE WAS LOOSE #KStateFB ⚒ pic.twitter.com/vQhJKUX0NG — K-State Football (@KStateFB) September 26, 2021

From there, Kansas State couldn’t muster any more offense and they fell to Oklahoma State 31-20.

Kansas State (3-1) returns home to play No. 4 Oklahoma. The game is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021. Kick off is currently set to start at 2:30 p.m.

