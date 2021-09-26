Advertisement

K-State drops conference opener 31-20 against Oklahoma State

Kansas State defensive back Russ Yeast (2) grabs the face mask of Oklahoma State wide receiver...
Kansas State defensive back Russ Yeast (2) grabs the face mask of Oklahoma State wide receiver Tay Martin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)(Brody Schmidt | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (WIBW) - Kansas State lost their Big 12 conference opening game 31-20 against Oklahoma State. This also marks the first loss for the 25th-ranked ‘Cats.

Coming out of the gates, the Wildcats appeared to be in store for a solid performance. Their opening drive was a 32-yard field goal by Taiten Winkel. After a Cowboys touchdown, Malik Knowles returned the ensuing kick 99-yards for a touchdown. KSU led 10-7.

The remainder of the first half was a dominating performance by Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys scored 24 unanswered points. A K-State field goal before the half did little to stop the bleeding. The ‘Cats trailed 31-13 at the half.

K-State finally got back in the scoreboard. Jaren Lewis threw his first collegiate touchdown. It was a short dump off to Deuce Vaugh that was taken 55-yards for a touchdown.

From there, Kansas State couldn’t muster any more offense and they fell to Oklahoma State 31-20.

Kansas State (3-1) returns home to play No. 4 Oklahoma. The game is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021. Kick off is currently set to start at 2:30 p.m.

