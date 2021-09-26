Multiple fires underway in Topeka Sunday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are fighting two fires in Topeka Sunday morning.
13 Weather’s NOTO camera caught a home on fire around 7:45 AM Sunday morning northwest of the Arts District.
Shawnee Co. Dispatch told 13 NEWS crews were called before 7:15 to the 900 block of NW Jackson.
Shaw Dispatch also said crews were called for a structure fire just before 7:30 on the 300 block of NE Spruce Lane.
No other information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
