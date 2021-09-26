Multiple fires underway in Topeka Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are fighting two fires in Topeka Sunday morning.

13 Weather’s NOTO camera caught a home on fire around 7:45 AM Sunday morning northwest of the Arts District.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch told 13 NEWS crews were called before 7:15 to the 900 block of NW Jackson.

Shaw Dispatch also said crews were called for a structure fire just before 7:30 on the 300 block of NE Spruce Lane.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

300 Block of NE Spruce Lane Fire (WIBW)

