1 dead in house fire on NE Spruce

One man was found dead at the scene of a house fire on NE Spruce Lane, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
One man was found dead at the scene of a house fire on NE Spruce Lane, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police confirm one person was found dead at the scene of a house fire Sunday morning.

Topeka Fire crews were called around 7:30 am to the 300 block of NE Spruce Lane. The location is just east of N. Kansas Ave.

Topeka Police say fire crews pulled a man in his late 20s out of the home. He was deceased, and police say circumstances of the death are considered suspicious. They would not yet release further information.

Topeka Police officers were seen going door to door to talk to neighbors, and crime scene tape was put up around the home.

The home suffered extensive damage, with much of the front half destroyed. Fire investigators were looking into what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will update as information becomes available.

