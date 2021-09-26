ESU comeback effort runs out of time in 30-28 loss to Pitt State

PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State fell short in a comeback effort on the road against Pittsburg State 30-28.

Coming out of the gates, the Gorillas put the Hornets in an early hole. Pitt State scored a touchdown on each of their first two possessions of the game to lead 14-0. ESU scored a pair of touchdowns to close out the first half, but still trailed 21-14 at the half.

Emporia State came out firing in the second half. The Hornets opening possession was an 11 play, 75-yard drive that ended in a Cole Schumacher touchdown pass from Braden Gleason. That tied the game at 21-21. Pitt State scored 9 unanswered points to lead 30-21.

With 18 seconds left on the clock, Braden Gleason ran in a 5-yard touchdown to make it a two-point game. But, the comeback effort ran out of time and Emporia State lost 30-28.

Five yard TD run by Gleason pulls @esuhornetsfb to within 30-28 of @PittStGorillas with 18 seconds left. #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/9wlIr2lKJb — ESU Athletics (@ESUSports) September 26, 2021

Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason had a sensational game. He completed 36/53 passes for 348 yards and 2 passing touchdowns. He also contributed 46 yards on the ground with two more rushing scores.

Up next, Emporia State (2-2) will host rival Washburn (3-1) in the Turnpike Tussle. The game will be played Oct. 2nd. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.