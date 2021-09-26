Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the stadium in ambulance after ‘feeling ill’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After the Kansas City Chiefs lost 30-24 against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team’s head football coach Andy Reid was said to be feeling ill.

The team announced that Reid wasn’t feeling well and would not address the media out of caution.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer says that Reid left the stadium in an ambulance. Palmer says that players were told that Reid will be okay. This is said to be a precautionary step.

No word was given by the team how serious the illness. The team said they would update on Reid’s status soon.

Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance. Players didn’t know he wasn’t feeling well and were told he should be ok. Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 26, 2021

