Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the stadium in ambulance after ‘feeling ill’
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After the Kansas City Chiefs lost 30-24 against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team’s head football coach Andy Reid was said to be feeling ill.
The team announced that Reid wasn’t feeling well and would not address the media out of caution.
NFL Network reporter James Palmer says that Reid left the stadium in an ambulance. Palmer says that players were told that Reid will be okay. This is said to be a precautionary step.
No word was given by the team how serious the illness. The team said they would update on Reid’s status soon.
