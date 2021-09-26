Annual Fall Apple Day Festival showcases history of Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year of going virtual due to COVID-19, Fort Riley’s Fall Apple Day Festival was back with a few changes.

Fort Riley’s Fall Apple Day Festival covered a larger area on post, than in previous years, and was split into two half day sessions to help avoid overcrowding.

The Military Police showcased their working dogs, demonstrating different tactics used to train the dogs.

“These military working dogs can help…an asset to so many different…categories when it comes to law and order and deployments.” US Army, 523rd Military Police, 2nd Lt. Devin Smith says.

The working dogs followed commands, searched bags, completed a small obstacle course, and showed the crowd different ways they can help when encountering humans.

“It is very important to let these guys know that these aren’t your average dogs…and you have to keep your distance.” US Army, 523rd Military Police Kennel Master, SSG Nicholas Pugh says.

The audience cheered on the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard who showed riding techniques and use of historical weapons as part of their performance season finale.

“If we have a crowd that is really engaged, it pumps us up more…and it just makes it a lot more fun.” US Army, Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard (CGMCG), Sgt Grabiel Raphael (riding Chico) says.

“It brings out the best in everybody, especially the rider riding the horse and it only make our performances and what we do even better.” US Army, Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard (CGMCG), Sgt David Edwards (riding Firefly) says.

Apple pies, made following Libby Custer’s recipe, were available for sale by the pie or by the slice.

