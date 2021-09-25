Topeka police investigate death following call to Gage Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a call to Gage Park early Saturday morning, Topeka police are now investigating the death of a local man.

The Topeka Police Department says on Saturday, Sept. 25, just before 5 a.m., officers were called to Gage Park at 700 SW Zoo Parkway to investigate the death of Richmond McDaniels Jr., 38, of Topeka.

McDaniels’s family has been notified and remains in contact with law enforcement.

TPD said officers’ thoughts and prayers are with the family.

This is an ongoing investigation.

