Topeka High School celebrates homecoming and 150th anniversary with parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High School celebrated its 150th anniversary with a homecoming parade on Friday afternoon.

The parade went through the streets of downtown Topeka and featured both current and former students of the school, located at 800 S.W. 10th Ave.

The homecoming football game took place Friday night between the Trojans and the Manhattan Indians at Hummer Sports Park.

