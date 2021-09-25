Advertisement

Topeka High marks 150 years with all-class open house

Alumni of Topeka High walk the grounds of the school at the all-class open house on Saturday,...
Alumni of Topeka High walk the grounds of the school at the all-class open house on Saturday, September 25, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High’s Historical Society hosted an open house for all classes and community members as part of their 150th year celebration of the school Saturday.

Guests could walk the grounds, check out classrooms, interact with clubs and see how far the school has come.

Joan Barker, the society’s Executive Secretary, said she hopes graduates feel the same joy they had as students.

“It’s very exciting, so fun and so positive and you see everybody’s passion for this building,” she said.

“You see the passion for the school and different parts of the building, this glorious building that’s where our memories were created.”

The Historical Society will host an art tour of the school October 16.

