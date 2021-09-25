St. Francis requiring employees to get vaccinated

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus is joining the list of organizations requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The hospital was not included in the University of Kansas Health System’s original vaccine requirement, but have now informed employees that they must be fully vaccinated by December 1. They say 75 percent of team members already are.

Stormont Vail and the VA both previously announced staff vaccination requirements.

