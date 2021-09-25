Advertisement

St. Francis requiring employees to get vaccinated

(KWCH)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus is joining the list of organizations requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The hospital was not included in the University of Kansas Health System’s original vaccine requirement, but have now informed employees that they must be fully vaccinated by December 1. They say 75 percent of team members already are.

Stormont Vail and the VA both previously announced staff vaccination requirements.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristofer Paz-Ruiz
Man arrested after shots fired into a home with a child inside
Texas family stranded in Topeka after highway accident
Texas family stranded in Topeka after I-35 accident
Cody (left) and Chelsea (right) Peavler, along with Brandon Beeton (not pictured) were arrested...
Trio arrested after driver tries to outrun police while towing trailer
Football coach faces battery charges for pushing 11-year-old
Christopher Ryan Johnson-Wettengel was arrested in connection to a Sept. 20, 2021 shooting.
Topeka man arrested Wednesday for shooting 52-year-old

Latest News

Crews respond to house fire Friday evening in southwest Topeka
A Manhattan man was arrested for child sex crimes that happened over the winter.
Manhattan man arrested for child sex crimes
After a driver tried to outrun police while towing a trailer, all three occupants of the...
Trio arrested after driver tries to outrun police while towing trailer
A Council Grove football coach was arrested after an 11-year-old told police he pushed the...
Football coach faces battery charges for pushing 11-year-old
Marsha McClellan
Silver Alert issued for missing Shawnee woman with dementia