Silver Alert issued for missing Shawnee woman with dementia

Marsha McClellan
Marsha McClellan(KBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A missing woman from Shawnee with dementia has triggered a statewide Silver Alert.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued the Kansas Bureau of Investigation following a request from the Shawnee Police Department for a missing Shawnee woman.

Officials are looking to locate Marsha A. McClellan, 81, and the public has been asked to help.

McClellan left her home around 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, in a tan 2013 Buick Encore with Kansas Veteran tag 75AZD. Her vehicle was last seen headed east at Johnson Dr. and Neiman Rd. around 3 p.m.

McClellan has been diagnosed with dementia and has not driven in over six months. She also does not have her medication with her. She is 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She also has blue eyes and short white hair.

If anyone has any information about McClellan’s whereabouts, they should call 911 or the Shawnee Police Department at 913-742-6770 immediately.

