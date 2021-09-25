Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Friday night Basehor man

Donald L. Pursley (KBI)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) – A missing Basehor man who did not return home since Sept. 21st, triggered a statewide Silver Alert on Friday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the whereabouts of Donald L. Pursley, 77, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Pursley is described as a white male, 5 ft. 10 in. tall, weighing around 170 lbs. He has grey hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say Pursley was last seen driving a silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma, with Kansas Veterans tag 59982. The pickup truck has USMC and POW stickers on the rear window.

KBI says Pursley left his home on Sept. 21 around 11 a.m. to go fishing and has not returned home. He was wearing a dark-colored USMC ball cap and jeans. Pursley’s last location may have been within a 10-mile radius of Oskaloosa, Kansas.

Pursley’s family reported him missing Friday evening, Sept. 24, and shared that he sometimes fishes at Lake Perry in Jefferson County, or Smithville Lake in Missouri.

This is the second statewide silver alert issued on Friday.

If anyone has any information about Pursley, his vehicle, or his whereabouts, please immediately call 911 or the Basehor Police Department at 913-758-4022.

Donald L. Pursley, 77 (KBI)
