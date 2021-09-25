Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner to host voter registration drive ahead of Oct. 12 deadline

FILE
FILE(KALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner will host a voter registration drive ahead of the Oct. 12 registration deadline for the upcoming General Election.

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says his office will host a voter registration drive at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library, 1515 SW 10th Ave., ahead of the upcoming voter registration deadline. The Election Office will be at the library to get voters registered the following days:

  • Friday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 26, 12 - 6 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 10, 12 - 6 p.m.

Howell said he encourages voters to ensure their registration is current ahead of the registration deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The event at the library is meant to be an easy way for new voters to register and for existing voters to update their registration.

According to the Election Office, Advance Voting in Person will start on Monday, Oct. 18, for which the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m for. It said Advance Voting in Person will be done the following days:

  • Monday - Friday, Oct. 18 - 22, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Monday - Friday, Oct. 25 - 29, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 1, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The General Election will be held on Nov. 2 for all Shawnee Co. residents to elect local city and school board officials, as well as drainage and improvement district directors.

Those with questions about their voter registration status should call the Shawnee Co. Election Office at 785-251-5900.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody (left) and Chelsea (right) Peavler, along with Brandon Beeton (not pictured) were arrested...
Trio arrested after driver tries to outrun police while towing trailer
Football coach faces battery charges for pushing 11-year-old
Topeka Fire's HazMat team stands-by as crews investigate a suspicious package found at Forbes...
Suspicious package found at Forbes Field
Donald L. Pursley (KBI)
Missing Basehor man found dead, Silver Alert canceled
FILE
Topeka police investigate death following call to Gage Park

Latest News

JCPD warns residents of scam pretending to be Police Chief Lamb
New trial ordered for former Smoky Valley counselor after she claims student raped, blackmailed her instead
School Counselor Jean Ryan with students at the Serve, Lead, Inspire, Conference on Saturday,...
Serve, Lead and Inspire conference teaches French Middle School students the joys of volunteering
An Evergy power outage leaves hundreds of Emporia customers in the dark on Saturday afternoon,...
Evergy outage leaves hundreds of Emporians without power