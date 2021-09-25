Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner to host voter registration drive ahead of Oct. 12 deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner will host a voter registration drive ahead of the Oct. 12 registration deadline for the upcoming General Election.

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says his office will host a voter registration drive at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library, 1515 SW 10th Ave., ahead of the upcoming voter registration deadline. The Election Office will be at the library to get voters registered the following days:

Friday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26, 12 - 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10, 12 - 6 p.m.

Howell said he encourages voters to ensure their registration is current ahead of the registration deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The event at the library is meant to be an easy way for new voters to register and for existing voters to update their registration.

According to the Election Office, Advance Voting in Person will start on Monday, Oct. 18, for which the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m for. It said Advance Voting in Person will be done the following days:

Monday - Friday, Oct. 18 - 22, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday - Friday, Oct. 25 - 29, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 1, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The General Election will be held on Nov. 2 for all Shawnee Co. residents to elect local city and school board officials, as well as drainage and improvement district directors.

Those with questions about their voter registration status should call the Shawnee Co. Election Office at 785-251-5900.

