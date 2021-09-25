Serve, Lead and Inspire conference teaches French Middle School students the joys of volunteering

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - French Middle School students got to learn about the joys of volunteering Saturday at the first-ever Serve, Lead and Inspire conference.

The program is spearheaded by school counselor, Jean Ryan, who received funding for the conference through a grant by the Kansas Volunteer Commission.

“It’s for them to figure out what to do and where to help,” she explained.

“We have a program here called Builders Club, which is sponsored by Kiwanis, it’s all about service, leadership and so that’s kind of where the conference idea started, kids want to volunteer they just need to know where to go and how to go about doing it.”

Ryan said there are key reasons why it’s important to get kids thinking about volunteering.

“They’re a part of the community and I think community engagement is important no matter how old you are,” she said.

“Kids are often seen as only able to do food drives or trash pickup but there’s so many more opportunities for middle school students that they don’t even realize.”

She said there are several positive contributions volunteering can make in a child’s life.

“It gives them leadership skills for later on, it helps them learn how to be an active, positive part of the community,” she said.

“Adults in the community then look at the students and go ‘oh’, maybe it’ll change some of their perspective on youth because not everyone has a positive opinion on youth and so there’s lots of different benefits to it.”

She hopes kids can learn the long-term benefits in volunteering and gain confidence in themselves.

“It just gets kids engaged and connected and as kids are connected to the community, they want to do good things for the community, if we can get kids connected to the community then maybe they’ll want to help improve our community, they’ll want to stay and not contribute to crime later on, not that all kids do,” she said.

“I want them to know that they can do it that they’re capable of volunteering and know how to go about doing it even if they don’t do it with us with our group here at school that they have a plan for something they can still do in our community.”

Kids wrapped the day with a service project where they wrote letters to active duty service members.

