Schools reach settlement over February natural gas bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Assoc. of School Boards reached a settlement that will help Kansas schools recoup more than $4 million from high February natural gas bills.

KASB announced Friday it reached an agreement with Symmetry Energy Solutions. It resolves issues surrounding a February 2021 cold snap that left many public schools with natural gas bills ten times the norm.

KASB took action on behalf of the Kansas Joint Utility Management program (KJUMP). It represented 178 K-thru-12 public school districts, community colleges and special education cooperatives. Austin Harris with KASB said nearly all accepted the settlement.

“We were fortunate to work with a company who understood the unique circumstances and undeniable social value of public schools. Symmetry quickly and willingly opened several lines of communication that allowed us to work through this situation together,” Harris said. “In the end, we were able to reach a resolution that insulated our members from severe financial impacts associated with the spike in natural gas prices.”

Harris could not provide specifics on the agreement, due to non-disclosure requirements, but he said the agreement will result in more than $4 million in savings overall. He said the average member will see its bill reduced about 50 percent.

13 NEWS previously reported USD 437 Auburn Washburn usually pays about $5,000 a month for gas, but its February bill was $45,000.

USD 501 Topeka faced a $512,000. 13 NEWS reported that, at a May 20 board of education meeting, members were told the settlement could reduce their bill by 44 percent, or around $204,000.

In a statement a Symmetry spokesperson said they were glad they were able to assist the schools.

“Given the importance of their mission, we went to great lengths to reach a resolution that worked for the schools,” the spokesperson said.

