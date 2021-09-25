Saturday night forecast: 90s return this coming week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today have relaxed into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Hopefully you took advantage of what fall has to offer because we begin to see 90-degree days Sunday through Tuesday.

Tonight temperatures won’t be quite as cool because south winds will be becoming stronger overnight around 10 mph and will keep our lows near 60 degrees in the upper 50s. Still comfortable!

Tonight: Clear. Lows near 60. Winds S 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S 10-20 mph. Gusts of 30 mph. There is an elevated risk for fires due to hot, windy and dry conditions.

Summer makes it’s return on Sunday with highs in the low 90s with strong south winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph likely. The strong winds and dry conditions lately will create an elevated risk for fires on Sunday so burning should be avoided on Sunday.

Warm weather continues for Monday and Tuesday with winds not being as strong on both days and overnight lows still being fairly comfortable in the mid 60s both nights. The humidity will be increasing a little bit though for both Monday and Tuesday so it is going to start feeling like Summer once again.

Starting Wednesday, rain chances return to the forecast with isolated rain showers possible Wednesday afternoon and scattered showers and storms more likely Wednesday night through Thursday night. Temperatures during this time should also return closer to normal with highs expected to be in the low 80s and upper 70s.

Rain chances look to taper off on Friday with skies still being partly cloudy and highs cooler in the upper 70s. More rain showers and storms become likely again on Saturday into Sunday morning as a cold front is expected to cross the region.

Taking Action:

If you have plans to be outside for an extended period of time Sunday through Tuesday, make sure you’re prepared and hydrate now and of course hydrate on those days too. Sunscreen will also be important since the air will be thinner with less moisture. Rain chances look to being on Wednesday, however we are not expecting widespread rain even though some showers may be heavy. It is not expected to rain all day and everyday from Wednesday through Saturday.

