Saturday forecast: A good day with 80s and sunshine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weekend has something for everyone (except snow...) from fall weather today to summer heat tomorrow.

Today will be nice with highs eventually reaching 80 degrees this afternoon with skies remaining sunny and winds staying light from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight temperatures won’t be quite as cool because south winds will be becoming stronger overnight around 10 mph and will keep our lows near 60 degrees in the upper 50s. Still comfortable!

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows near 60. Winds S 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S 10-20 mph. Gusts of 30 mph. There is an elevated risk for fires due to hot, windy and dry conditions.

Summer makes it’s return on Sunday with highs in the low 90s with strong south winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph likely. The strong winds and dry conditions lately will create an elevated risk for fires on Sunday so burning should be avoided on Sunday.

The warm weather remains for Monday and Tuesday with the humidity also increasing during this time becoming a little humid during the afternoons.

There a few chances for scattered rain showers and storms beginning Wednesday. Best chances I believe are on Thursday with another slight chance for rain Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain right now looks to be scattered and not necessarily a widespread rain event so some areas will likely stay dry next week. We will continue to monitor the rain chance and make updates as needed.

Warm weather again to start off next week (WIBW)

Taking Action:

IF any rain does develop today with the cold front it’ll be light and t-storms are not expected so lightning is not going to be a hazard. There is a better chance of rain next week, low confidence on specific details like timing and how heavy the rain will be so keep checking back for updates. If you have plans to be outside for an extended period of time Sunday through Tuesday, make sure you’re prepared and hydrate now and of course hydrate on those days too.

