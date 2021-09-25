Advertisement

RCPD searches for clues in apparent homicide

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. police are searching for clues to help them piece together a recent homicide.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are currently investigating what appears to be a homicide in the 400 block of S. 12th St.

RCPD said the suspect was apprehended following the incident and officers said there was no danger to the public.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody (left) and Chelsea (right) Peavler, along with Brandon Beeton (not pictured) were arrested...
Trio arrested after driver tries to outrun police while towing trailer
Football coach faces battery charges for pushing 11-year-old
Topeka Fire's HazMat team stands-by as crews investigate a suspicious package found at Forbes...
Suspicious package found at Forbes Field
The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Mondre Malik Willis (left) and Rory Amere Deion Gillespie...
Michigan men arrested for Holton 7-Eleven robbery
Topeka High limits restroom access to curb vandalism

Latest News

Saturday Morning Forecast
Saturday Morning Forecast
KPZ: Rossville 66, McLouth 0
PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Jeff West's Austin Anderson kick return
PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Jeff West's Austin Anderson kick return
Topeka High School celebrated its homecoming and 150th anniversary with a parade Friday...
Topeka High School celebrates homecoming and 150th anniversary with parade