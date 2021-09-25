RCPD searches for clues in apparent homicide
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. police are searching for clues to help them piece together a recent homicide.
The Riley County Police Department says officers are currently investigating what appears to be a homicide in the 400 block of S. 12th St.
RCPD said the suspect was apprehended following the incident and officers said there was no danger to the public.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.