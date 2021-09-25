RCPD searches for clues in apparent homicide

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. police are searching for clues to help them piece together a recent homicide.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are currently investigating what appears to be a homicide in the 400 block of S. 12th St.

RCPD said the suspect was apprehended following the incident and officers said there was no danger to the public.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.