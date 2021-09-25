Advertisement

Police: $10 debt led to fatal shooting on Kansas City street

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man on a Kansas City street — a shooting investigators say stemmed from a dispute over a $10 debt.

Court records show Brandon Johnson, 34, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 63-year-old Ernest Gibson.

Officers called for reports of gunshots found Gibson with gunshot wounds around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in his front yard in the Foxtown East neighborhood. Witnesses told investigators that Gibson had called Johnson to his home to arrange a drug deal and that the two began arguing, then fighting, over a $10 debt before the shooting, police said.

Police later arrested Johnson at a hotel on the southern edge of Kansas City. Court records say Johnson denied being at Gibson’s home or knowing him despite a family connection between the two men, the Kansas City Star reported. Police said phone records showed the two men made phone contact three times before the shooting and that the last call was made around 15 minutes before police arrived at the scene.

