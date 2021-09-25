New trial ordered for former Smoky Valley counselor after she claims student raped, blackmailed her instead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a former Smoky Valley Middle School counselor claimed a student had raped and blackmailed her instead of the other way around, the Kansas Supreme Court vacated her conviction and ordered a new trial.

In the case of Appeal No. 113,705: State of Kansas v. Brooke Danielle Dinkel, the Kansas Supreme Court says Dinkel was charged with 10 counts of rape of a child under 14 and 10 counts of criminal sodomy in Saline Co. District Court.

In defense, the former counselor at Smoky Valley Middle School argued the alleged victim was, instead, the perpetrator and had physically forced the first instance of sexual intercourse and blackmailed her into continuing the relationship. She said the student had also claimed she had a mental disease or defect.

The jury convicted Dinkel of two counts of rape of a child under 14.

Dinkel then appealed the court’s decision and alleged various errors, and the Court of Appeals remanded her case for a hearing on whether her trial counsel had been effective.

The district court found Dinkel’s counsel had not been ineffective and the Court of Appeals agreed. The Court of Appeals also rejected her earlier claims of error, largely based on the conclusion that her intent was irrelevant because there is no mental culpability requirement for rape of a child.

On review, the Supreme Court said it reversed the Court of Appeals decision that Dinkel’s intent was irrelevant and ruled the evidence the sexual intercourse was forced was, in fact, relevant to the voluntary act requirement. It remanded the case to the district court for a hearing on whether the council had been ineffective for not arguing the voluntary act requirement.

The Saline Co. District Court again concluded the council had not been ineffective.

In an opinion written by Justice Eric Rosen, a majority of the Supreme Court disagreed. It held that counsel had been ineffective when it did not craft a defense that rendered Dinkel’s claims of forced intercourse legally relevant.

However, the Court affirmed the Court of Appeals conclusion there is no mental culpability requirement for rape of a child. It said it vacated Dinkel’s convictions and remanded the case for a new trial.

Justice Evelyn Wilson concurred and dissented. She agreed there is no mental culpability requirement but would have concluded counsel had not been ineffective.

In 2014, Dinkel was sentenced to about 14 years in prison and previously asked former Governor Sam Brownback for a pardon.

