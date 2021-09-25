Kansas Black Farmers Association hosts COVID vaccination clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Black Farmers Association (KBSA) and other organizations joined forces to host a COVID vaccine clinic specially designed for football fans!

The groups teamed up to host Team Vaccine: Football, Food and Fun at Mount Olive Primitive Baptist Church in North Topeka Saturday.

Vaccine recipients could enter a raffle for prizes like tickets to K-State’s game against Oklahoma next week, a TV and more items.

Organizers said it’s an effort to get vaccines into arms and clarify any confusion about the vaccine.

“It was important to look here, we did do an assessment and we knew that this community was only at 47 percent vaccination and we thought it was important to come to this underserved area and provide it in their community,” said Dr. JohnElla Holmes with KBSA.

