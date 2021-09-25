Advertisement

Kansas Black Farmers Association hosts COVID vaccination clinic

Team Vaccine: Football, Food and Fun at Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church on Saturday,...
Team Vaccine: Football, Food and Fun at Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church on Saturday, September 25, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Black Farmers Association (KBSA) and other organizations joined forces to host a COVID vaccine clinic specially designed for football fans!

The groups teamed up to host Team Vaccine: Football, Food and Fun at Mount Olive Primitive Baptist Church in North Topeka Saturday.

Vaccine recipients could enter a raffle for prizes like tickets to K-State’s game against Oklahoma next week, a TV and more items.

Organizers said it’s an effort to get vaccines into arms and clarify any confusion about the vaccine.

“It was important to look here, we did do an assessment and we knew that this community was only at 47 percent vaccination and we thought it was important to come to this underserved area and provide it in their community,” said Dr. JohnElla Holmes with KBSA.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody (left) and Chelsea (right) Peavler, along with Brandon Beeton (not pictured) were arrested...
Trio arrested after driver tries to outrun police while towing trailer
Football coach faces battery charges for pushing 11-year-old
Topeka Fire's HazMat team stands-by as crews investigate a suspicious package found at Forbes...
Suspicious package found at Forbes Field
Donald L. Pursley (KBI)
Missing Basehor man found dead, Silver Alert canceled
FILE
Topeka police investigate death following call to Gage Park

Latest News

13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Saturday September 25, 2021
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Saturday September 25, 2021
The work of Aisha Sanaa, the featured artist at the Aaron Douglas Art Fair
Aaron Douglas Art Park hosts fair
Mission Township fire Friday night
Mission Township fire Friday night