JCPD warns residents of scam pretending to be Police Chief Lamb

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City residents have gotten scam calls from someone claiming to be Police Chief John Lamb asking for donations.

The Junction City Police Department says in a Facebook post it was notified by a resident that was the target of a scam call. The caller said the scammer posed as Chief of Police John Lamb and tried to gather donations for a campaign he was running.

JCPD said any call or email that makes such a claim is false. Chief Lamb is not running any campaign and is not soliciting f donations of any sort. No one from JCPD will ever call a resident to attempt to solicit money for any reason.

Additionally, JCPD said it has received reports of residents getting calls from other scammers pretending to be other law enforcement officials from other agencies. If residents receive calls asking for money on behalf of a law enforcement official, JCPD said it recommends the resident not provide any information or money over the phone.

After the call ends, JCPD said residents should call the department the caller claimed to be from and inquire about the call.

JCPD said residents should remember to stay safe online and over the phone by never providing sensitive or financial information to anyone not known to them.

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to a scam, call your local law enforcement agency and file a report and let others know so they do not fall victim to the same scam.

