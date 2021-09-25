Advertisement

JCPD warns residents of scam pretending to be Police Chief Lamb

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City residents have gotten scam calls from someone claiming to be Police Chief John Lamb asking for donations.

The Junction City Police Department says in a Facebook post it was notified by a resident that was the target of a scam call. The caller said the scammer posed as Chief of Police John Lamb and tried to gather donations for a campaign he was running.

JCPD said any call or email that makes such a claim is false. Chief Lamb is not running any campaign and is not soliciting f donations of any sort. No one from JCPD will ever call a resident to attempt to solicit money for any reason.

Additionally, JCPD said it has received reports of residents getting calls from other scammers pretending to be other law enforcement officials from other agencies. If residents receive calls asking for money on behalf of a law enforcement official, JCPD said it recommends the resident not provide any information or money over the phone.

After the call ends, JCPD said residents should call the department the caller claimed to be from and inquire about the call.

JCPD said residents should remember to stay safe online and over the phone by never providing sensitive or financial information to anyone not known to them.

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to a scam, call your local law enforcement agency and file a report and let others know so they do not fall victim to the same scam.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody (left) and Chelsea (right) Peavler, along with Brandon Beeton (not pictured) were arrested...
Trio arrested after driver tries to outrun police while towing trailer
Football coach faces battery charges for pushing 11-year-old
Topeka Fire's HazMat team stands-by as crews investigate a suspicious package found at Forbes...
Suspicious package found at Forbes Field
Donald L. Pursley (KBI)
Missing Basehor man found dead, Silver Alert canceled
FILE
Topeka police investigate death following call to Gage Park

Latest News

New trial ordered for former Smoky Valley counselor after she claims student raped, blackmailed her instead
School Counselor Jean Ryan with students at the Serve, Lead, Inspire, Conference on Saturday,...
Serve, Lead and Inspire conference teaches French Middle School students the joys of volunteering
FILE
Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner to host voter registration drive ahead of Oct. 12 deadline
An Evergy power outage leaves hundreds of Emporia customers in the dark on Saturday afternoon,...
Evergy outage leaves hundreds of Emporians without power