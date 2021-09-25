JCHS officials deal with Tik Tok related vandalism

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City High School officials have been sorting out issues related to a challenge via Tik Tok. Merrier Jackson, JCHS Principal, said Tik Tok is a social media platform used by a lot of young kids.

“Someone actually posted a challenge for kids to actually go and....it was really the destruction of property.”

This impacted many schools across the nation with some reporting removal of such items as large as sinks and urinals.

“We were impacted by that,” said Jackson. "

At JCHS the first incident occurred on a Tuesday.

Jackson submitted a letter to parents explaining that it was criminal behavior, would be treated that way, and the school would be aggressive in handling it.

“I’m so proud of the community. They stepped up, they gave us leads, we were able to go ahead and follow it.”

There were a small number of students involved.

“I think we had a total of about 15 soap dispensers to paper towel dispensers. I believe there was a light fixture that was pulled out. But again, dealt with them.”

School officials are looking at obtaining prices for the damaged items so restitution can be implemented.

Jackson noted that she thought the last incident occurred on Thursday, Sept. 16. The damaged items could be replaced as early as next week.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.