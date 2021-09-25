Advertisement

JCHS officials deal with Tik Tok related vandalism

FILE
FILE(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City High School officials have been sorting out issues related to a challenge via Tik Tok. Merrier Jackson, JCHS Principal, said Tik Tok is a social media platform used by a lot of young kids.

“Someone actually posted a challenge for kids to actually go and....it was really the destruction of property.” 

This impacted many schools across the nation with some reporting removal of such items as large as sinks and urinals.

“We were impacted by that,” said Jackson. "

At JCHS the first incident occurred on a Tuesday. 

Jackson submitted a letter to parents explaining that it was criminal behavior, would be treated that way, and the school would be aggressive in handling it.

“I’m so proud of the community. They stepped up, they gave us leads, we were able to go ahead and follow it.”

There were a small number of students involved.

“I think we had a total of about 15 soap dispensers to paper towel dispensers. I believe there was a light fixture that was pulled out. But again, dealt with them.”

School officials are looking at obtaining prices for the damaged items so restitution can be implemented.

Jackson noted that she thought the last incident occurred on Thursday, Sept. 16. The damaged items could be replaced as early as next week.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody (left) and Chelsea (right) Peavler, along with Brandon Beeton (not pictured) were arrested...
Trio arrested after driver tries to outrun police while towing trailer
Football coach faces battery charges for pushing 11-year-old
Topeka Fire's HazMat team stands-by as crews investigate a suspicious package found at Forbes...
Suspicious package found at Forbes Field
Donald L. Pursley (KBI)
Missing Basehor man found dead, Silver Alert canceled
FILE
Topeka police investigate death following call to Gage Park

Latest News

JCPD warns residents of scam pretending to be Police Chief Lamb
New trial ordered for former Smoky Valley counselor after she claims student raped, blackmailed her instead
School Counselor Jean Ryan with students at the Serve, Lead, Inspire, Conference on Saturday,...
Serve, Lead and Inspire conference teaches French Middle School students the joys of volunteering
FILE
Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner to host voter registration drive ahead of Oct. 12 deadline
An Evergy power outage leaves hundreds of Emporia customers in the dark on Saturday afternoon,...
Evergy outage leaves hundreds of Emporians without power