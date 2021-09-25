Jayhawks blown out by Blue Devils 52-33

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas dropped their third straight game after falling 52-33 on the road against Duke.

The first half was a back and forth affair between both teams. Torry Locklin scored the first two touchdowns for KU. He caught his first career pass, a 20-yard play for the first touchdown. He then ran in a 36-yard touchdown on the following drive.

Locklin became the first Kansas football player to catch and run in a score since 2012 (Tony Pierson did it last on November 17, 2012).

File under: Things you love to see@Torrylocklin has touched the rock twice and both were touchdowns 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4qE9WXNSyx — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 25, 2021

Receiver Trevor Wilson hauled in a sensational grab where the ball was bobbled around. That set up a one-yard touchdown run for true freshmen running back Devin Neal. KU held a 24-21 halftime lead.

Duke came out firing in the second half. They outscored KU by 22 points in the second half to cruise for a 52-33 win.

Kansas (1-3) hits the road once again to play No. 14 Iowa State. That game will be played Oct. 2, 2021. The kick off time has not been decided yet.

