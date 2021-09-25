Advertisement

Jayhawks blown out by Blue Devils 52-33

Kansas wide receiver Torry Locklin (12) runs for a touchdown as Duke defensive tackle DeWayne...
Kansas wide receiver Torry Locklin (12) runs for a touchdown as Duke defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas dropped their third straight game after falling 52-33 on the road against Duke.

The first half was a back and forth affair between both teams. Torry Locklin scored the first two touchdowns for KU. He caught his first career pass, a 20-yard play for the first touchdown. He then ran in a 36-yard touchdown on the following drive.

Locklin became the first Kansas football player to catch and run in a score since 2012 (Tony Pierson did it last on November 17, 2012).

Receiver Trevor Wilson hauled in a sensational grab where the ball was bobbled around. That set up a one-yard touchdown run for true freshmen running back Devin Neal. KU held a 24-21 halftime lead.

Duke came out firing in the second half. They outscored KU by 22 points in the second half to cruise for a 52-33 win.

Kansas (1-3) hits the road once again to play No. 14 Iowa State. That game will be played Oct. 2, 2021. The kick off time has not been decided yet.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody (left) and Chelsea (right) Peavler, along with Brandon Beeton (not pictured) were arrested...
Trio arrested after driver tries to outrun police while towing trailer
FILE
Topeka police investigate death following call to Gage Park
Football coach faces battery charges for pushing 11-year-old
Donald L. Pursley (KBI)
Missing Basehor man found dead, Silver Alert canceled
Topeka Fire's HazMat team stands-by as crews investigate a suspicious package found at Forbes...
Suspicious package found at Forbes Field

Latest News

Washburn quarterback Mitch Schurig shakes hands with Missouri Western players after beating the...
'Bod's outlast Missouri Western 47-41 in offensive shootout
FILE - Photo: Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA denies former KU Jayhawks’ Wiggins vaccination exemption request
KPZ: Rossville 66, McLouth 0
PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Jeff West's Austin Anderson kick return
PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Jeff West's Austin Anderson kick return