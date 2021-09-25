Holton sees a new tap house on the block

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Sean Willcott, who is the owner of Willcott Brewing Company in Holton, has now opened a tap house where people can sit down and enjoy their beers!

The beers you find at Willcott’s are made directly in the same building and each pour is fresh and ice cold.

Inside, there is seating with board games at the tables and the tap house will allow people to bring in their own food, no food will be served at the brewery.

Saturday evening, the company celebrated with a ribbon-cutting and a 5K run.

Plus, an Oktoberfest event will also take place, with live music, different beers, and food!

Willcott says since 2015, he’s wanted to open a brewery --and his dream is finally turning into reality.

The new addition is now located at 219 West 4th Street in Holton.

