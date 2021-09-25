Evergy outage leaves hundreds of Emporians without power

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of Emporians are still without power late Saturday afternoon after an outage was reported to Evergy.

Evergy’s Outage Map reports that a large outage has cut power to over 500 customers in Emporia on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25.

As of 2:30 p.m., a total of 555 Emporians were without power.

KVOE reports that over 1,700 Evergy customers were without power after the outage was reported at 11:45 a.m.

Customers in northeast Emporia and stretches east of the town past the intersection of Road 175 and S have been affected.

Crews are still working to restore power. An estimated time of power restoration has not been given.

