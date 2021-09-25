Advertisement

Evergy outage leaves hundreds of Emporians without power

An Evergy power outage leaves hundreds of Emporia customers in the dark on Saturday afternoon,...
An Evergy power outage leaves hundreds of Emporia customers in the dark on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25, 2021.(Evergy Outage map)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of Emporians are still without power late Saturday afternoon after an outage was reported to Evergy.

Evergy’s Outage Map reports that a large outage has cut power to over 500 customers in Emporia on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25.

As of 2:30 p.m., a total of 555 Emporians were without power.

KVOE reports that over 1,700 Evergy customers were without power after the outage was reported at 11:45 a.m.

Customers in northeast Emporia and stretches east of the town past the intersection of Road 175 and S have been affected.

Crews are still working to restore power. An estimated time of power restoration has not been given.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody (left) and Chelsea (right) Peavler, along with Brandon Beeton (not pictured) were arrested...
Trio arrested after driver tries to outrun police while towing trailer
Football coach faces battery charges for pushing 11-year-old
Topeka Fire's HazMat team stands-by as crews investigate a suspicious package found at Forbes...
Suspicious package found at Forbes Field
Donald L. Pursley (KBI)
Missing Basehor man found dead, Silver Alert canceled
FILE
Topeka police investigate death following call to Gage Park

Latest News

JCPD warns residents of scam pretending to be Police Chief Lamb
New trial ordered for former Smoky Valley counselor after she claims student raped, blackmailed her instead
School Counselor Jean Ryan with students at the Serve, Lead, Inspire, Conference on Saturday,...
Serve, Lead and Inspire conference teaches French Middle School students the joys of volunteering
FILE
Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner to host voter registration drive ahead of Oct. 12 deadline