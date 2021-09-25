Advertisement

Dog saves local Vietnam Veteran, wife from fire

James Diehl credits his dog, Sis, for saving him and his wife from a trailer home fire on...
James Diehl credits his dog, Sis, for saving him and his wife from a trailer home fire on Friday night, Sept. 24, 2021.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local Vietnam veteran and his wife are forever grateful to their four-legged best friend, Sis, after she saved them from a fire.

The Mission Township Fire Department was called to the home of James Diehl, a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, and his wife around 11 p.m. The fire, caused by the electrical box for the trailer home, left it a total loss.

The pair was able to safely make it out of the home with no injuries, and Jim said this is thanks to their dog, Sis.

“We got out okay, and I love my dog,” Diehl said. “There’s a lot of people that have got it a lot worse than I do.”

Sis was in her crate outside as the couple was fast asleep in their bed. When the fire started, she barked outside to let Diehl know of the impending danger.

“I was in bed and heard my dog barking, she was in the crate,” said Diehl. “I came out to look and holy hell, it was burning big time, an electrical box.”

“She woke us up, so we got out alright,” he said.

Diehl said he is unsure of what will happen, next, but he does know he, his wife and Sis will make it through.

“The house is totally destroyed, but we’ll make it someway,” he said.

Diehl said he wanted to thank the Mission Township Fire department, which responded with five trucks, and police.

