Aaron Douglas Art Park hosts fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People could take in local talent from artists at the annual Aaron Douglas Art Fair Saturday.

The fair featured artists from all skill levels ranging from school students to professionals.

Visitors could take in all types of art and live music.

It was held to honor Aaron Douglas, a Topeka native who is considered the father of the Harlem Renaissance.

Aisha Sanaa, a Topeka High alumna who was chosen as the featured artist, said she is proud of the connection to the show.

“It feels like I did a full circle, just from being connected in high school, being an adult and now establishing myself as an artist and being able to be featured and honored in this way in the fair is really good.”

